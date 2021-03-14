Bodycote plc (BOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.40 on June 4th

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 802.50 ($10.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 724.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 691.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.