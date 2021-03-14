BM Technologies (BMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect BM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
Shares of BMTX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.35.
BM Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.