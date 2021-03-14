BM Technologies (BMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect BM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BMTX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

