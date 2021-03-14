Blockport Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00652025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035570 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog

Buying and Selling Blockport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

