BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 46% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. BLAST has a total market cap of $29,202.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006333 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,661,360 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

