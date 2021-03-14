BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 30,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

