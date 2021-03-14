BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 204.6% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 88,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,065. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.