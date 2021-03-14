BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 204.6% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 88,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,065. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Featured Article: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.