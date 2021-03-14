BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.63% of Ellington Financial worth $62,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

