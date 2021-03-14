BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,037,491 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.00% of Alphatec worth $56,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

