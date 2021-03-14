BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $64,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFXA. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

