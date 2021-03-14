BlackRock Inc. Acquires 113,051 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Conduent worth $58,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Conduent by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 267,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Conduent by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Conduent by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.