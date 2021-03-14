BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackLine worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

