BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the company’s decent performance that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. The quarter marked the fourth straight earnings beat. Also, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. However, incremental costs related to COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $53,270,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

