BitMax Token (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $802.04 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $802.04 million and approximately $16.89 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

