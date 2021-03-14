Bitcoinus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $34,748.14 and $131.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 149.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,948.37 or 0.99829124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00078779 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

