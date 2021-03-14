Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Down 41.4% This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars.

