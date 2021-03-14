Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $10.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

