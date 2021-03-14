Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $4.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

