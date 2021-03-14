bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the February 11th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,163.0 days.

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMXMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

