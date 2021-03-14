Betterment LLC Sells 293,657 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 2.25% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $411,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $96.90 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.