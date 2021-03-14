Betterment LLC Invests $5.42 Million in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70.

