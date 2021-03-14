Betterment LLC Invests $254,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $315.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

