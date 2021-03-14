Betterment LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,812,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.88 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

