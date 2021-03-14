Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 339,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

