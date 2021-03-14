BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00635127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034400 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

