Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JKPTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JKPTF stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

