Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 11th total of 871,300 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.03 million and a P/E ratio of -60.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

