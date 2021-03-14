Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.55 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $79.55 million and $53.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 174.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 292.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,640,480 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

