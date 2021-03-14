Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.66 ($85.48).

Several brokerages recently commented on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

