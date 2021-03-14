Barry G. Benton Sells 13,196 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,478,875.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,835.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.