Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 6,956 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849 over the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TITN stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

