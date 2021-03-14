Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 5,211 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

