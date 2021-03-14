Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.27 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

