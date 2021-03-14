Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 236,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $5,003,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tronox by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 235,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

