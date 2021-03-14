Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $125,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 222,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,611,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,086,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.