Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

