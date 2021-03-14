Barclays PLC Sells 5,482 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $254.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

