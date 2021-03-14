Barclays PLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.