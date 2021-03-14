Barclays PLC Sells 14,963 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Cytokinetics worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cytokinetics by 161.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

