Barclays PLC Purchases 5,602 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Livent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

