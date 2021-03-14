Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,653 shares of company stock worth $10,595,765. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $395.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $412.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.72.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

