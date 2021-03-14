Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 205.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ryder System worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ryder System by 266.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

R opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

