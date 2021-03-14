Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Barclays by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.