Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

