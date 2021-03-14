Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,427 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southern Copper by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

SCCO stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

