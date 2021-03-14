Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 499,047 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rowe raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

