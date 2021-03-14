Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $79.09 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,121 shares of company stock worth $19,124,606 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

