Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $27.93 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,056,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $28,225,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $11,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Paya stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

