Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.06 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $31,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of ST stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

