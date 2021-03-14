Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.63 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of Mueller Industries worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,541 shares of company stock worth $1,685,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE MLI opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

