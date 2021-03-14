Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

